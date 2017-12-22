Star Wars: What’s Going to Happen to Ahch-To Island?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi took audiences to several new corners of the iconic fictional universe. But what could The Last Jedi‘s events mean for one of its most prominent locales – Ahch-To Island?

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

As those who have seen The Last Jedi know, a large portion of the film takes place on Ahch-To, which has served as Luke Skywalker‘s (Mark Hamill) refuge from society. But as Luke explains, the island serves another purpose, as its residents (namely the delightful race of “Fish Nun” Caretakers) help guard the secret Jedi texts.

The Last Jedi turns this whole setup on its head, with the texts currently being housed in the Millennium Falcon (although it’s unclear exactly how they got there). And of course, the film ends with Luke seeming to die, taking away Ahch-To’s primary resident.

With all of that in mind — what could happen to the island?

In a way, it isn’t too hard to assume that the island could continue on as usual. After all, the Caretakers have been established on the island for thousands of years, and their daily life seemed pretty independent from Luke’s routine. The Caretakers – and the other creatures on the island – would probably continue their delightfully odd practices anyway.

And even though the ancient Jedi text isn’t currently on Ahch-To, could we see the island play a role in some sort of future Star Wars installment? After all, Rey (Daisy Ridley) learned a lot about the Jedi order (as well as herself) while on the island, and it wouldn’t be surprising for that significance to carry on through. Even if Rey doesn’t physically return to Ahch-To in Episode IX, it wouldn’t be impossible for her to appear in it again, whether in a flashback or some sort of vision.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.