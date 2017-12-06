‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Clip Features BB-8 vs BB-9E Droid Fight

After the reveal of a new, evil version of BB-8 on the side of the First Order in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans have been wondering if the evil droid would face off against its orange counterpart.

A new commercial from Verizon Wireless offers the first glimpse of BB-8 and BB-9E in a showdown on board a First Order Star Destroyer, teasing a battle that hasn’t been seen since R2-D2 set fire to a few battle droids in the prequels. Watch it in the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The commercial gives Star Wars fans their first look at BB-9E in action. It was previously teased as a “loner” and a patrol droid for the First Order, as opposed to BB-8 who functions best as a companion.

It’s not clear if this scene actually takes place in the movie, or if the footage was shot exclusively as part of a promo for Verizon. Given the quality of the footage and the puppetry, we’re inclined to say some of it could be included in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but we wouldn’t be surprised if not.

In the clip, BB-9E comes across BB-8 who seems to be hacking the Star Destroy and sending some information to the Resistance. BB-9E attempts to warn some Stormtroopers of its discovery, but they ignore the message due to a bad connection.

With the transmission successful, C-3PO and R2-D2 congratulation their rolling friend on their Resistance vessel, having just received the info. And BB-9E takes matters into its own hands, chasing after BB-8.

BB-9E’s role in the film has been kept under wraps — we’re not sure if the droid plays a major role in the film or just a bit part — though we’re starting to hear more about the First Order’s patroller.

We do know that BB-8 and BB-9E will have a standoff that is meant to invoke the confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Fans will get to know this cranky little droid when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.