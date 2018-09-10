‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is the Top-Selling Blu-Ray of 2018 So Far

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was one of the most successful films of 2017, which has helped make it the most successful Blu-ray release of the year thus far.

According to The Numbers, The Last Jedi has sold more than three million units since its release on March 27th. Having taken in $1.4 billion worldwide, it’s clear that the overwhelming popularity of the film resulted in the strong response to its home video release.

Black Panther isn’t far behind the Star Wars film, which is impressive given that it hit shelves on May 15th, nearly two months after the latest Star Wars adventure. A better reflection of The Last Jedi‘s success would be comparing it to Thor: Ragnarok, which comes in third, and hit Blu-ray the first week of March. That film took in $853 worldwide.

What makes the top three most successful Blu-rays of the year interesting is that all of these films are owned by Disney, who is launching their streaming platform next year, and is expected to offer audiences its massive library. Disney previously entered an agreement with Netflix for streaming rights to their films, with all of these titles currently being available on that service.

Streaming services may have become the way a majority of fans consume media, yet physical media is clearly alive and well, thanks in large part to the exclusive behind-the-scenes offerings these releases bring with them. Fans might be able to watch a film on Netflix, though a Blu-ray can offer filmmaker commentary, deleted scenes, gag reels, and, in the case of The Last Jedi, a full-length documentary.

The Director and the Jedi offered audiences “an intimate documentary delving into Rian Johnson’s process as he comes in as a director new to the Star Wars universe. A fan since childhood, he sets out to make the most powerful Star Wars movie he can. Navigating the mammoth production, the scale of which he’s never directed before, we meet his cast and crew, see their individual challenges in bringing the film together, say goodbye to Carrie Fisher, and explore the significance of Rian’s more surprising decisions.”

One of 2018’s biggest films, Avengers: Infinity War, only recently hit Blu-ray, so we won’t be surprised to see that Marvel Studios offering overtake The Last Jedi in sales by the end of the year.

