‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: SPOILER Makes Surprise Cameo Appearance

In The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson crafted a story focusing on the new characters in the Star Wars saga while also allowing familiar faces like Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa to play pivotal roles. The filmmaker did manage to surprise many members of the audience by bringing back a character from the original trilogy they might have never expected.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for The Last Jedi***

The first words audiences heard Luke Skywalker speak when the film’s trailer debuted this spring were that the Jedi “must end,” making the Jedi Master’s reluctance to train Rey evident.

Throughout the film, Luke aims to show Rey that the Jedi Order should be destroyed, going so far as to set his sights on burning sacred Jedi texts, only for Yoda to appear to intervene.

Rather than stop him, however, Yoda causes lightning to strike and ignite the texts, pointing out to Luke that they were merely texts and could always be written again.

This moment may have surprised many members of the audience, but those who had kept a close eye on social media leading up to the film’s opening might have had this surprise spoiled for them.

Last week, lighting company Digital Sputnik took to their Facebook page to announce that a trailer for a film they created lights for, Mary Magdalene, had debuted. They added the comment that they had lit not only Jesus, but also Yoda.

With Yoda not having appeared in a film since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith and the company being relatively new, this signified they had lit Yoda for The Last Jedi. Later that day, the company removed the post, only adding to speculation.

At the film’s official premiere over the weekend, the official Star Wars Twitter account shared a photo of Frank Oz’s arrival on the red carpet. This wasn’t out of the ordinary, as the account shared multiple photos of arrivals that afternoon. It was Mark Hamill’s actions that hinted at Oz’s involvement.

Hamill retweeted the photo and teased that it was potentially a spoiler, considering Oz voiced Yoda in his previous appearances as well as controlled the puppet on set. With this being the only tweet that Hamill highlighted, in addition to the Facebook post from Digital Sputnik, it confirmed the appearance of the Jedi Master.

Fans can see Yoda for themselves as The Last Jedi is in theaters now.