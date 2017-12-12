‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ – All the Secret Celebrity Cameos

Fans of the Star Wars saga are anticipating the upcoming The Last Jedi to not only see the new elements debuting in the film, but also to keep their eyes out for callbacks to previous installments in the saga.

Hidden among all the other references to previous chapters in the saga, eagle-eyed fans might notice a few celebrities managed to find a way into writer/director Rian Johnson’s entry into the franchise.

Many of the appearances were rumored prior to the film’s debut, with the biggest question being how their appearance tied into the film’s narrative. Check out who makes a cameo in the film and keep your eyes peeled for anyone else who may have appeared!

***WARNING: Mild spoilers ahead for The Last Jedi***

Tom Hardy, Prince William, Gary Barlow and Prince Harry

One of the worst-kept secret cameos were the above quartet, who appear in the film as Stormtroopers alongside John Boyega.

When Boyega was appearing on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program earlier this year, the actor revealed of the cameos, “I think they took that scene out. I’ve had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too – I said it. I’m sick of hiding this… Every time I get asked I don’t know how to dodge it. Yeah, they were on set.”

The sequence takes place late in the film’s second act when Finn and Rose infiltrate Supreme Leader Snoke’s ship.

Warwick Davis

The actor made his Star Wars debut in Return of the Jedi as Wicket the Ewok and has made brief appearances throughout the saga ever since. In The Last Jedi, Davis’ cameo takes place on the casino planet of Canto Bight where his distinctive voice can clearly be heard. Given the exotic creatures in the scene, it’s tough to deduce which character is Davis’, but his voice is a dead giveaway.

Justin Theroux

Another cameo that we knew was taking place was the star of HBO’s The Leftovers, Justin Theroux. Much like Davis’ appearance, Theroux is shown as a gambler in Canto Bight who almost plays an integral role in Finn and Rose’s plans.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Having collaborated with Johnson on Brick and Looper, Gordon-Levitt was announced as having a voiceover role in the film. Given the number of disembodied voices we hear throughout the film, it’s hard to pinpoint Gordon-Levitt’s, but it’s definitely in there.

Noah Segan

Another Johnson regular, Segan’s partnership with the filmmaker also extends all the way back to the days of Brick, having even appeared in a Johnson-directed episode of Breaking Bad. In The Last Jedi, Segan appears as a pilot getting into the cockpit of an X-Wing and alerts another pilot that he’s ready for battle.

Gareth Edwards

When the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director filmed a compelling relay sequence for the film’s climax, Johnson got to play a Rebel Trooper. With Johnson’s turn behind the camera, he returned the favor by having Edwards play a Resistance Trooper preparing for battle in a trench on Crait.

You can see these cameos for yourself when The Last Jedi hits theaters on Friday.