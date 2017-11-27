‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Porgs Take Over Empire Magazine Cover

With less than three weeks until release, the biggest question Star Wars fans have about The Last Jedi is whether or not porgs will be as adorable as we’re all hoping they are. For those of you willing to go all-in on the fandom, you can subscribe to Empire Magazine for their exclusive porg-themed cover to their January issue, which you can see below.

The upcoming issue of the magazine will cover all sorts of The Last Jedi info, featuring interviews with all the key players in the film. Additionally, the issue will feature a tribute to past Star Wars films, as well as coverage of all the other forms of entertainment typically covered every month.

Ever since the porgs debuted in a behind-the-scenes reel earlier this summer, fans have been dying to know as much about them as they can. In the months since, we’ve learned that they are modeled after puffins and spend a lot of time with Chewbacca, but not much else.

While most fans have been fawning over the creatures, John Boyega had a slightly different opinion about them.

“I just remember doing some stuff and seeing a lot of porgs around,” Boyega told Entertainment Weekly. “And they are interesting, but for me, I had a love/hate relationship with them. They’re very, very cute, but when you put them in a bunch, in holes, on the Millennium Falcon, that’s when they start to become really, really freaky.”

Some of the qualities that audiences find endearing are exactly what makes the actor uncomfortable.

“They’ve got real big eyes, all bunched together,” Boyega admitted. “There were, like, little tiny ones and little big ones that would just…yeah, it looks like a rash.”

Daisy Ridley, who spent a lot of time near the creatures while her character Rey trained on Ahch-To, also isn’t enamored with the creatures.

“Rey, honestly, is too wrapped up in her own journey to pay attention to porgs,” said Ridley. “Which is a sad thing.”

She added, “It’s wonderful to be working around practical things on set that have such personality.”

We’ll find out just how cute porgs are when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

