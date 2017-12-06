‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Kylo Ren’s Past Will Remain A Mystery

Many mysteries dominate the new Star Wars trilogy, from the mystery of Supreme Leader Snoke, what Luke Skywalker is doing on Ahch-To, to the identity of Rey’s parents. But what about Kylo Ren?

The Knight formerly known as Ben Solo has a mysterious past that has been teased in the movies, and even Adam Driver doesn’t know every detail. He spoke about the fun of playing a mysterious character with Screen Rant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, there’s like a bits of pieces that we started working on that kind of,” said Driver, “I know are answered in this one that we kind of started in The Force Awakens, that I knew was operating you know when we were doing that one, that I knew as time went that they kind of reveal themselves but even if those things, there’s a lot of those things that will never be revealed and there’s no plans to.”

So while some fans might be disappointed that every facet of Kylo Ren’s history will not be fleshed out on the screen, that’s par for the course in a Star Wars movie.

Before the prequel films, Anakin’s history in the Jedi Order and Emperor Palpatine’s rise to power were both mysteries. So, sure, future films (or books, comics, etc…) could end up exploring more of Kylo Ren’s backstory, but those specifics are hardly important to the current story taking place.

“There are things that I think about that, for me, is what makes it kind of more fun in the playing of them, you know,” Driver said.

Every actor needs some sort of creative freedom in order to fully realize their characters and bring them to life. Even Mark Hamill, who didn’t know all of the details about Luke Skywalker’s time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, concocted his own backstory to get back into character.

So while some aspects of Kylo Ren’s character and backstory might remain shrouded in mystery, the relevant details that are important to the story will eventually come to light.

We’ll learn more about the First Order’s enforcer when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.