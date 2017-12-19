Mark Hamill Reflects on Carrie Fisher’s Performance in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Fans of the Star Wars franchise were finally given a long-awaited reunion between two beloved characters in the latest movie.

But the moment was bittersweet given the death of one of the series’ stars, underscoring the beauty of the scene with intense emotions.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

In the film’s closing moments, just when it seems like all hope is lost and the Resistance is about to be snuffed out by the First Order, Luke Skywalker returns from self-imposed exile on the ancient planet of Ahch-To.

He meets with his sister Leia, who is holed up with what’s left of the Resistance in an old Rebel bunker on the mineral planet Crait. The two share a moment where Luke apologizes for his absence, and Leia forgives him before he goes out to face the First Order.

Mark Hamill spoke about that scene during a Q&A with EW’s Anthony Breznican, still emotional about losing Carrie Fisher.

“I’m saying goodbye to her in the movie, and it’s just so tragic now that … I can’t really watch it,” Hamill said. “I’m still … it’s me being in denial. She’s so present tense, not past tense. And she really deserved to be here because she’s so wonderful in the movie.”

In that moment, Leia laments that she tried to keep faith that her son Kylo Ren would return to the light, but she now knows he’s gone. Luke replies, “no one is ever really gone,” and gives her an object: the golden dice on from Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon.

Fans might not have noticed, but Leia gives her brother a subtle look in that moment, and Hamill said it’s a moment realization to the film’s big twist.

“That’s when she knows,” Hamill says. Luke Skywalker isn’t really there.

The events that follow show an epic confrontation between the Jedi Master and his former apprentice in which he gives the Resistance time to escape. Kylo is shocked to learn that Luke is but a projection, as he remained on Ahch-To and is meditating to send his image across the galaxy.

Of course, Fisher has her own epic moment in the film, revealing that she too is strong with the Force and demonstrating abilities never before seen in a Star Wars movie. It was an epic sendoff for the character and the actor, deftly played by Fisher.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.