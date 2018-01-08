Star Wars: Mark Hamill Teases Luke and Holdo Deleted ‘The Last Jedi’ Scene

Arguably one of the most-anticipated moments in The Last Jedi was the brief scene that took place between Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, with fans not having seen the two characters share the screen since 1983’s Return of the Jedi. According to actor Mark Hamill, we were also possibly robbed of seeing his Luke interact with Laura Dern‘s Vice Admiral Holdo, or he may have just been taunting his social media followers.

Following Dern’s win at the Golden Globe Awards for her performance in HBO’s Big Little Lies, Hamill shared, “Congratulations to my favorite Vice Admiral, Laura Dern for her moving speech and well-deserved Golden Globes WIN! (Fingers crossed our deleted scene is included in The Last Jedi DVD extras.)”

Hamill has been known to intentionally mislead his fans, which might explain his motivations behind the tweet. Given that Luke only briefly interacted with Leia, there would have had to have been a much different outcome for Holdo, considering she never even arrived on Crait with the rest of the Resistance.

Dern’s character might not have been given much screen time, but she proved to be a pivotal element of the narrative, not only in helping Poe learn the error of his ways but also in one of her final actions as a commander, turning her ship towards the First Order before jumping into hyperspace to eviscerate their fleet.

Holdo did share scenes with Leia and, while it was never fully explained, hinted at the long history between the characters. To ensure the proper tone for the interaction, writer/director Rian Johnson shared that both Dern and Carrie Fisher collaborated to craft the emotional exchanges, including their final scene together.

“I rewrote that scene with those two actors,” Johnson told the L.A. Times. “Laura really wanted to find a way to pay tribute to Carrie and what Leia meant to her growing up, and that’s where that moment came from. And the [response to Holdo attempting to say “May the force be with you”], ‘I’ve said it enough, you go ahead’ — that was Carrie’s line.”

If Holdo is gone for good or merely floating aimlessly around space without fuel we won’t know until Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

