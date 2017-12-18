‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Makes Major Changes to the First Order

The latest film in the Star Wars saga brought a lot of changes to the franchise, forcing fans to wait two years to find out how it will all shake out.

One of the biggest shifts brought a massive shakeup in the hierarchy for the First Order, which could possibly shift the tide of battle in favor of the Resistance moving forward.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

At the climax of the film’s second act, Rey has left Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To in an attempt to sway Kylo Ren back to the light, traveling to Supreme Leader Snoke’s massive star destroyer called the Supremacy.

Snoke taunts the young Force-wielder in her attempts to turn his apprentice, torturing her, and extracting information about Luke Skywalker’s whereabouts and mental state. When he’s done with her, he beckons Kylo to pick up his lightsaber, strike her down, and complete his training.

Instead, Kylo uses the force to ignite Rey’s lightsaber at Snoke’s side, driving the blade right through him, and cutting him in half. Snoke’s lifeless torso falls to the ground, and Kylo Ren and Rey take out the Supreme Leader’s Praetorian Guards in an epic lightsaber battle.

When it’s over, Rey thinks she’s brought Ben Solo back and beckons him to stop the First Order’s attack on the Resistance, but he refuses. Instead he wants to rule the First Order and asks Rey to join him. She refuses, causing a standoff that results in the destruction of the Skywalker lightsaber being destroyed and Kylo being knocked unconscious.

General Hux is surveying the chaos when Kylo comes to, briefly considering killing Snoke’s former apprentice. Realizing that Rey has escaped and the Resistance has retreated to Crait, he orders Hux to send their military to the planet to wipe them out. Hux starts to argue before Kylo Ren uses the Force to choke the life out of him.

“The Supreme Leader is dead,” Kylo says.

“Long live the Supreme Leader,” Hux replies between gasps for air.

The new film places Kylo Ren in a place where Vader wasn’t in the original films, tossing aside the dichotomy of Master and Apprentice for something new. Though conflicted, Kylo continues to harden his resolve that he’s doing what’s best for the galaxy and his bloodline, building on the legacy of Darth Vader in a way his grandfather never could.

We’ll see what direction the new Supreme Leader of the First Order takes in Episode IX, due out in 2019, but this is uncharted territory for the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.