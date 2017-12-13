Star Wars: Does Rey Get a New Lightsaber in ‘The Last Jedi’?

Trailers for the upcoming The Last Jedi show Rey training with a blue lightsaber, which is potentially the one she brought to Luke Skywalker on the island of Ahch-To. In Return of the Jedi, Skywalker confirmed that crafting your own lightsaber was an integral part of becoming a Jedi, so is it possible that audiences will see Rey reach this phase of her training? Scroll down to find out if Rey gets a new lightsaber in The Last Jedi.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for The Last Jedi***

When Rey arrives to hand Luke his former lightsaber at the end of The Force Awakens, fans wondered what his reaction would be to seeing the relic he lost on Cloud City. His immediate response is to toss it over a cliff, shocking both audiences and Rey.

Throughout her time on Ahch-To, Rey only tests the waters of what she can do with a lightsaber, modifying the skills she knows with a staff to incorporate the Jedi weapon to varying degrees of success.

Later on in the film, in a moment of desperation when her lightsaber is out of her reach, she uses her Force abilities to commandeer Kylo Ren’s lightsaber to briefly wield.

Apart from these two sabers, Rey neither wields nor creates any others.

This news may come as a surprise, especially given a special edition of Parade celebrating The Last Jedi confirming that both a blue and red lightsaber appear in the film, while also hinting that an all-new color in the saga could debut.

Actress Daisy Ridley might not have spent much of her time on screen wielding the weapon, but she did go to extensive lengths to appear as though she knew what she was doing with the lightsaber.

“They’re really heavy,” Daisy Ridley told Vogue of the prop. “Three, four, five kilos? And the weight’s very unevenly distributed.”

After growing accustomed to the weight and balance of the Jedi weapon, she still couldn’t swing it around willy-nilly for her scenes.

“You do, like, eight thwacks one way, eight the other, eight up, eight down,” Ridley revealed of her preparation. Given the strenuous physical exertion required, the actress even joked about offering the training regimen as a way to get in shape, referring to it as “Lightsaber school.”

Audiences will see Rey swing her saber when The Last Jedi hits theaters on Friday.