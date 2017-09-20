Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rey Prefers Han Solo Over Luke Skywalker

Rey has a new mentor in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but so far Luke Skywalker isn’t living up to Han Solo’s standards.



Rey began her adventure under the wing of Han Solo. Following Han’s death in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Rey’s discovery of her Force powers, she went searching for Luke Skywalker to train to become a Jedi. It turns out he may not have been worth the trip.

“‘Oh my God, this other man that I lost within a couple days was somewhat of a father figure,” Daisy Ridley explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Now he’s gone, and instead I’m with this grumpy guy on an island who doesn’t want me here.’”

Luke’s first interaction with Rey doesn’t go well. Luke has become a recluse after making a tragic mistake with Kylo Ren, but Rey hopes to bring him back into the galaxy. However, that may be an uphill battle.

“I don’t think one girl, who he doesn’t know, turning up with a lightsaber is gonna make him go, ‘Oh, s—, yeah, of course, I’ll get back into the action,’” Ridley said.

With the First Order on the rise and Supreme Leader Snoke planning to complete Kylo Ren’s training, the Galaxy may need Luke Skywalker more than ever. It’s up to Rey to convince Luke that he’s up to the challenge.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi graces two covers of Entertainment Weekly this week, one featuring Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker and another with his new apprentice, Daisy Ridley’s Rey. There are also several new photos from Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released, which can be seen in the gallery below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will tell the next chapter of the Skywalker saga when it releases into theaters on December 2017.