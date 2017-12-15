‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rey’s Parents Appear On The Late Show

Star Wars fans eager to meet Rey’s parents got their way on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Rey’s parents revealed themselves to the world during an episode of the late night talk show, having a glass of wine and explaining why they left behind on Jakku. As it turns out, Diane and Gerald had their own hobbies and interests in mind over their daughter’s.

“We understand she might be a little mad at us because we left her to survive alone on the desert planet of Jakku,” Diane said. “We needed the space to make a sewing room!”

They feel good about their decision, though. “It may seem harsh to leave a seven year old alone on a desolate planet but she was always special,” Gerald added. “She was always so good with the Force.”

Gerald claims Rey earned her abilities through birthright, claiming to be in touch with the Force himself. “I can mow the lawn with my mind!” he proclaimed.

In the end, Rey’s parents simply want to send her a message this holiday season. “If you’re watching this Rey, we just want to say we love you, merry Christmas, and happy Life Day,” Gerald said. “And don’t go over to the dark side like your cousin Phil!” Apparently Phil decided to join Voldemort, which Diane claims isn’t canon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.