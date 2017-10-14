Star Wars: New ‘The Last Jedi’ TV Spot Features Additional Lines, Shots

Merely days after fans got a full-length trailer for The Last Jedi, a new 60-second TV spot has debuted which mostly consists of footage from the trailer, with a few extra shots and an added line of dialogue. Check out the new TV spot in the tweet below.

It’s unclear where this commercial was broadcast, as most TV spots are only half as long as the one above.

At first glance, the footage will look quite familiar, but there are at least two new shots we haven’t seen before, one of BB-8 in what could potentially be Poe Dameron’s X-Wing, as well as a new shot of Finn in the middle of his conflict with Captain Phasma.

Another new element of the TV spot is Luke’s opening line of “Why are you here?” This bit of dialogue doesn’t shed much light on the film’s narrative, but considering Yoda knew why Luke came to visit him on Dagobah, were this line to be spoken to Rey when she arrived on Ahch-To, Luke’s abilities might not be as strong as audiences had thought.

Now that the official trailer has debuted and the film will be released in two months, we can expect to see a deluge of new photos and videos making their way online.

The marketing for the upcoming film has been unpredictable, never quite knowing when Lucasfilm would announce the debut of new marketing materials or if they would debut without warning.

The premiere of this new trailer was an example of a highly-publicized release, with social media channels teasing the debut the weekend before it would appear during Monday Night Football. Considering how many fans knew when to tune in to the broadcast, which coincided with an online release, it’s no surprise that the trailer was viewed more than 120 million times in its first 24 hours.

Keep your eyes peeled for new TV spots, as they could debut at any moment.

The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

[H/T Making Star Wars]