Star Wars: Walmart Offering Exclusive ‘The Last Jedi’ Blu-ray With Interchangeable Covers

As the world grows more digital, movie fans have taken to investing in streaming media over physical media. For those fans who prefer to collect their favorite films, retailers have begun offering exclusives that other retailers don’t, from special features to exclusive packaging. For The Last Jedi fans planning on picking up the Blu-ray at Walmart, the disc will come with an exclusive cover featuring interchangeable cover art.

The art features the teaser character posters, whose stark red and white color scheme was meant to represent the drastic palette of Crait featured in the film’s final action-packed sequences.

The disc might not feature exclusive supplemental materials, but will include the following:

The Director and the Jedi – Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie—and experience what it’s like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.

Balance of the Force – Explore the mythology of the Force and why Rian Johnson chose to interpret its role in such a unique way.

Scene Breakdowns

Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle – Get a close-up look at the epic space battle, from the sounds that help propel the action, through the practical and visual effects, to the characters who bring it all to life.

Snoke and Mirrors – Motion capture and Star Wars collide as the filmmakers take us through the detailed process of creating the movie’s malevolent master villain.

Showdown on Crait – Break down everything that went into creating the stunning world seen in the movie’s final confrontation, including the interplay between real-world locations and visual effects, reimagining the walkers, designing the crystal foxes, and much more.

Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only) – Writer-director Rian Johnson presents two exclusive sequences from the movie featuring Andy Serkis’ riveting, raw on-set performance before his digital makeover into Snoke.

Deleted Scenes – With an introduction and optional commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

Audio Commentary – View the movie with in-depth feature audio commentary by writer-director Rian Johnson.

You can grab your copy of The Last Jedi on Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray March 27th.

Is exclusive packaging incentive enough to buy a Blu-ray or do you prefer special features? Let us know in the comments below!

