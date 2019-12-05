Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator Teases Continuing the Adventures of Characters in Movies

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been focusing largely on unknown characters from the galaxy far, far away, with creator Jon Favreau leaving the idea open that these characters could either transition to the big screen or into another series. With this being the first live-action TV series for the saga, some fans have been wondering if we would see any appearances from familiar characters, though the creator points out that this is an idea that works both ways. The producer did note that, more important than finding new avenues for these characters, he’s more focused on the series itself and how these figures function in the established world.

“There’s definitely the opportunity to explore these characters beyond what we’ve presented on the show,” Favreau shared with The Hollywood Reporter about bringing characters to other projects. “There’s a very fluid line between what’s in the movie theaters and what’s on the screen at home. It’s very exciting for me because I get to tell stories over the course of several hours and not just within the footprint of one theatergoing experience. I think it’s only a matter of time before we cross paths the other way.”

The series takes place several years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which leaves at least two decades before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Favreau pointed out that, rather than finding ways to integrate these characters into other projects, the premise of The Mandalorian allows for nearly limitless storytelling opportunities.

“I’m putting a lot of effort working with Dave Filoni to figure out what the overarching story is and the storyline for all these characters and what the world is like,” Favreau explained. “We want to make sure that we have a road map, because we’re also a puzzle piece that fits into a larger Star Wars universe that has a lot of other movies and a lot of other projects, and we want to make sure we’re consistent with them. We have a good 25-year patch of road [in the Star Wars canon] that nobody is exploring right now, and it’s the most interesting time for me as a storyteller to explore — the time after the fall of the empire and before the resurgence of the darker forces.”

Production is currently underway on Season Two of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. New episodes of the series debut on Fridays on Disney+.

