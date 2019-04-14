Star Wars: New Details of ‘The Mandalorian’ Main Characters

Today is another huge day at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, particularly for the Star Wars franchise’s first live-action television series, The Mandalorian. The show’s pane today revealed a lot of new information and new looks at the upcoming Disney+ series from showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni — including new details about the series’ main characters.

The series takes place five years after the events of The Return of the Jedi, before the First Order replaced the Empire. It’s a time period of Star Wars history that offers quite a bit of story potential, something Favreau spoke a bit about during the panel.

“If you look throughout history, it’s fun at first, but it gets very complicated quickly,” Favreau explained. “The idea of the world after The Return of the Jedi and what would happen and what sort of characters would survive, and what it was like until the new Republic took over. You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, as well as Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers and during the panel today, more details were offered about those characters — as well as a first look.

“I don’t know what I can say and what I can’t say,” Pascal said when asked about his role in the series. “The Mandalorian is a mysterious, lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Some might say he has questionable moral character, which is in line with some of our best westerns, some good samurai. All the good stuff. He’s a badass.”

Gina Carano (Fast & Furious 6) plays Kara Dune and, according to Carano, her character will struggle a bit with fitting into society after her previous experiences.

“She’s a former Rebel shock-trooper,” Carano explained. “I’m a bit of a loner, and I’m having a bit of trouble re-integrating myself into society.”

Joining her in the series is Carl Weathers (Rocky) who plays Grief Marga, a man in charge of a group of bounty hunters.

“He’s a guy who’s running this group of bounty hunters,” Weathers said. “He’s looking for someone to go after a product that he wants to bring in to a client. It’s worth a lot, very valuable. Guess who he finds? He finds a bounty hunter named Mandalorian … he hires this guy, sends him out there, and Mando does what needs to be done.”

In addition to Pascal, Carano, and Winters, the cast of The Mandalorian will also include Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog. Episode directors for Season 1 include Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

What do you think about the first look and details about The Mandalorian‘s main characters? Let us know in the comments below.

The Mandalorian is expected to debut November 15th on Disney+

