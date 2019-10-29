Did the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer Reveal Clone Wars Flashbacks?

Since the debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2008, fans have been hoping that the series’ various exciting characters would be brought to life in a live-action project, with the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian possibly confirming that hope for fans. With only weeks to go until the series debuts, it’s possible the series will merely depict the ways in which various corners of the galaxy far, far away have embraced older pieces of technology, or we could finally see some beloved Clone Wars characters finally brought to life. Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to premiere on November 12th.

One of our first hints that we could be getting a flashback is the above scene featuring a family running through a city as a Super Battle Droid, one of the most powerful military creations of that era, destroys it. Also appearing in the trailer is what is assumed to be an HMP droid gunship, another staple of the Clone Wars era of the franchise.

Given that this new trailer opens with a shot of Imperial stormtrooper helmets on pikes, seeing familiar iconography from specific time periods doesn’t clearly confirm a flashback, but when these latest reveals are combined with comments producer Dave Filoni previously made about the new series, the seemingly disparate dots might be connected when the series premieres.

“Having a character you wrote walk up and talk to you in full costume on a set that you imagined, that was a wonderful thing,” Filoni shared previously with Entertainment Weekly about his time on set.

Prior to The Mandalorian, Filoni was the key figure in shaping The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with his directing of a Mandalorian episode being his first live-action endeavor. While it’s possible these comments from Filoni are casually about seeing a story he worked on come to life in the real world, it’s also possible these comments should be interpreted more literally.

With Filoni not being credited as having written any episodes of The Mandalorian, his comments could be confirmed as a character he “wrote” being a character from one of his animated series. Initial reactions to these comments were that one of those characters could play a role in the new series, but Filoni’s remarks combined with the appearances of the Super Battle Droid and an HMP droid gunship might instead confirm a flashback to The Clone Wars. As The Mandalorian takes place roughly 30 years after the Clone Wars, it’s even possible that the young boy we are seeing in the latest trailer is the Mandalorian himself, as Pedro Pascal’s age could possibly line up with that time frame.

We’re sure to find out more about the narrative when Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.

Do you think we’ll get a Clone Wars flashback in the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!