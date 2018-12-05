Star Wars: Gamorrean Guards Spotted On ‘The Mandalorian’ Set

The upcoming live-action TV series Star Wars: The Mandalorian takes place between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which will allow characters and creatures from both the original and sequel trilogies to make appearances. A new report from That Hashtag Show claims that Gamorrean guards, who helped protect Jabba’s Palace, have been spotted on set.

The site didn’t elaborate on what the creatures’ roles in the series could be or whether they’d be a major factor or merely appear as cameos.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series has will star Wonder Woman 1984‘s Pedro Pascal, Deadpool‘s Gina Carrano, and Hulk‘s Nick Nolte.

One rumor regarding the new series is that it will take place, at least in part, on Tatooine, with the appearance of the Gamorreans possibly hinting that they are still hanging out around their former place of employment, or at least in the nearby regions. The Gamorreans aren’t the only familiar characters spotted on set of the series, with reports emerging that claim Stormtroopers, Death Troopers, and Jawas have all been witnessed in the production.

Confirmed details about the production are that Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi would all be directing episodes of the 10-episode season, which reportedly has a production budget up around $100 million. Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo recently visited the series’ set and made some bold claims about what the series will accomplish.

“It’s amazing. We went down there to say hi to Jon [Favreau]. Taika [Waititi] was directing an episode, so we went to hang out with them,” Russo shared with an audience at a Collider fan screening of Infinity War. “Jon is always at the forefront of cutting edge tech, and he is shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

Fans will learn all there is to know about Star Wars: The Mandalorian when it lands on Disney’s all-new streaming platform, Disney+, sometime next year.

