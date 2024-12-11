It’s official: Grogu is the cutest alien in the galaxy. Ever since the Force-sensitive foundling (colloquially known as “Baby Yoda”) made his debut in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian as the ward of the helmeted Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in 2019, fans have wanted more of the adorable alien and his bounty hunter dad. And now, with The Mandalorian & Grogu movie headed to theaters in 2026, Disney and Lucasfilm have launched the anime-style shorts series Grogu: Cutest in the Galaxy.

The shorts, available via the official Star Wars Japan Instagram account, star “the cutest character in a galaxy far, far away with a new look that combines designs and colors that pay homage to Asian pop culture,” per a press release.

Grogu: Cutest in the Galaxy is a series of new original digital shorts “filled with the charm of the mischievous, humorous, and adorable” breakout character of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars Japan will post up to two of the original Grogu shorts per month at 19:00 Japan Standard Time on Fridays. The first two shorts, which also feature the Mandalorian and a Loth-cat, are available to watch online now.

Disney also launched a Grogu: Cutest in the Galaxy merchandise collection at Tokyo Comic Con 2024, including plushes, figures, fashion and food items, and more. The Grogu-themed merch and other Star Wars goods can be shopped on the official Tokyo Comic Con website and Disney Store Japan.

Grogu (グローグー) and the Mandalorian (マンダロリアン／ディン・ジャリン) will next appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will mark the first Star Wars feature film since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau is directing the film starring Pascal, Sigourney Weaver (the Alien and Avatar films), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear and The Iron Claw) reportedly as Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba the Hutt.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said when announcing the theatrical feature. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Added Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who produces alongside Favreau and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Ahsoka), “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Plot details remain under wraps, but The Mandalorian season 3 ended with the clan of two settled on Nevarro. After accepting Carson Teva’s (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) offer to work for the nascent New Republic on a case-by-case basis, the Mandalorians Din and Grogu will work as “independent contractors” hired to hunt down Imperial remnants in the galaxy’s lawless Outer Rim territories.

New animated Grogu: Cutest in the Galaxy shorts premiere monthly on the Star Wars Japan Instagram. The live-action Mandalorian & Grogu movie will open in theaters May 22, 2026.



