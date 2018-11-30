Star Wars: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Calls ‘The Mandalorian’ “Astounding”

Fans are eagerly awaiting our first look at official footage from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, though, if Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo is to be trusted, we’re in for something like we’ve never seen before.

“It’s amazing. We went down there to say hi to Jon [Favreau]. Taika [Waititi] was directing an episode, so we went to hang out with them,” Russo shared with an audience at a Collider fan screening of Infinity War. “Jon is always at the forefront of cutting edge tech, and he is shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

Earlier this month, Favreau shared an image of Joe and Anthony Russo, Peyton Reed, and Waititi all on the set of The Mandalorian. While we knew that Favreau and Waititi were directly involved with helming the series, the appearances of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe directors immediately ignited theories about them lending their skills to the new series. As far as the Russo Brothers are currently concerned, they are not currently involved with the show or any other Star Wars project.

“We grew up on Star Wars like everyone else did. I went to the theater when I was 11 years old to see [Star Wars: The] Empire Strikes Back and sat in the theater from 11:30 in the morning until 10:00 at night and watched it back to back to back. So it was a huge influence on us growing up,” Russo admitted. “Of course we’d love to work, at some point, in the Star Wars universe, but right now our heads are in the middle of another movie.”

Favreau broke into the world of filmmaking with independent comedies, ultimately surprising Marvel fans when he was announced as the director of Iron Man. The filmmaker proved his abilities on that film, as well as Iron Man 2, before taking on impressive adaptations like The Jungle Book and the upcoming The Lion King.

Similar to Favreau’s trajectory, the Russo Brothers were mostly known for directing sitcoms before they were announced as helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That film ultimately scored them not only Captain America: Civil War, but also Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4.

Based on Russo’s comments, it sounds like The Mandalorian will be as much of a visual treat as a narrative one. Additionally, while they currently have other priorities, we won’t be surprised to learn that the Russo Brothers get involved with the Star Wars saga in some aspect.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian lands on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, sometime next year.

