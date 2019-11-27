Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Weren’t Ready for This Cheesy Baby Yoda Meme

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has done plenty of good since its debut earlier this month. As one of the flagship Disney+ titles, the live-action series has brought George Lucas’ world to the small screen. While fans have more episodes to look forward to, The Mandalorian fandom would have been pleased by the premiere alone. Its shocking ending had fans equal parts excited and enamored, but one Twitter user decided to spice up the surprise.

Yes, that’s right. We’ve got another hilarious Baby Yoda meme for you that made me laugh so hard I bursted into tears earlier.

Over on social media, the user AsapAriell got the Star Wars community buzzing thanks to a lil’ meme of theirs. They took a recent still of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian and gave the youngling a little pizzaz. And by that, I mean a piece of perfectly photo-edited cheese.

“HA got his a-s,” the photo was captioned.

As you can see above, the meme is pretty much self-explanatory. Baby Yoda is seen sitting in his usual carrier, but the creature is none too happy. The poor baby is being drug around kingdom come after a bounty was put on his head, but the Mandalorian hasn’t offed the kid yet. Clearly, it is because the bounty hunter wants to throw cheese on Baby Yoda, and this tweet proves tens of thousands agree with his plan.

For those who aren’t as up-to-date on trends, this cheesy meme acts as a throwback of sorts. When Vine was all the rage, it became a viral trend to take videos of yourself tossing cheese onto something. From people to cats and cars, nothing was safe from the so-called Cheesening. Now, it looks like Baby Yoda has been targeted by the trend, and their expression suggests the youngster might just be lactose intolerant.

