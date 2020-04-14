Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Rumored to Return to The Mandalorian for Season 2

Season Two of The Mandalorian wrapped earlier this year, though little is known about what’s in store for Star Wars fans when the series returns, but a new rumor from That Hashtag Show claims that Ming-Na Wen is set to appear in the new episodes. Fans were thrilled when they discovered that the Agents of SHIELD star was going to be in the series, only for her role to be relatively small in the sweeping adventure. Given that Bill Burr is set to reprise his role from the first season, despite having seemingly died in the series, it would only make sense that Wen’s Fennec Shand would return for the new season.

When audiences last saw Shand, she was left for dead in the Tatooine desert, only for a caped and spurred figure to approach her, seemingly to offer her salvation. Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon made his debut in the series shortly after, resulting in speculation that he was the one to save Shand, but having never gotten that confirmation, some fans think the figure could be famous Star Wars: The Clone Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane or even Boba Fett, despite his apparent death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Shand appeared in the fifth episode of the series, with the titular character pursuing her across the desert. Wen’s previous description of her character could confirm that there’s a lot more Shand in store for audiences.

“We got our inspiration really from the name. The idea of a fennec fox came to mind,” Wen explained to Vanity Fair. “She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy — so very graceful and agile. I just love that whole image with the name.”

Of the various reports that have emerged about the upcoming season, one of the most exciting for fans is that we could finally see the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, as a number of outlets have claimed that Rosario Dawson was tapped to play the Jedi. In the years since she first made her appeared in The Clone Wars, fans have been hoping to see her join a new corner of the universe, with the closest we’ve come to this point being a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, courtesy of actress Ashley Eckstein.

Season Two of The Mandalorian is slated to debut in October.

