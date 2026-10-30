A New Star Wars Trading Card Auction Could Be a Gamble Worth Millions, but You Will Never Know Unless You Win It

Star Wars memorabilia has always been among the most sought after and potentially expensive items that anyone can collect. From actual movie props and replicas to the record-breaking Kenner action figures of the 1970s, there are so many Star Wars themed collectibles that it can be hard to choose what you want to have on your shelves as very few people who can afford to indulge in collecting them all. One ever-popular hobby for collectors is trading cards, and Star Wars was right there in the mix with Topps releasing several versions during years the original trilogy was released. Now, a sealed box of 1977 Series 1 trading cards is up for auction at Heritage Auctions, and even though it comes with a hefty price tag, the box could include multiple versions of the most important card in the hobby, which could be worth over $500,000 each.

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There are plenty of examples of the Star Wars Topps card that trumps all others, the #1 Luke Skywalker card from Series 1. There are several perfectly graded versions of that card that have come to auction recently, selling for life-changing sums of money and rarely commanding less than a six-figure winning bid. Considered one of the grail cards of non-sports collections – alongside the likes of the fabled Pokemon Pikachu Illustrator card – the #1 Luke Skywalker card set a benchmark for Star Wars trading cards with one graded as a perfect PSA Gem Mint 10 shattering records to sell for $687,500. Obviously, not all card will sell for this price, but considering any cards coming from inside this sealed box should carry that same perfect grading, this box could be worth considerably more than it sells for even without a #1 Luke Skywalker card being present.

The Topps 1977 Star Wars Trading Cards Contain Many Rare Collectibles

The chances of finding at least one Luke card in a whole unopened box of these cards almost guaranteed, with the statistics suggesting that a full box of 36 packs will contain four or five copies. That in itself could be an incentive for those watching the auction to dig deep and send the hammer price much higher than the $18,000 bid it is on at the time of writing, with the Luke cards alone being potentially worth around $2.5 million or more as long as there is no factory-based issues such as centering, stains or degradation caused by gum stains. The full set of Series 1 cards runs to 66 individual cards, with each pack coming with eight cards, one sticker, and a stick of 50-year-old bubble gum that you probably would not want to eat. Out of the 288 cards that will be received as part of this auction, it is not just the Luke cards that could bring big money, with plenty other rarities to be found.

Even if the cards do not meet the highest standards, Luke cards with a lower PSA 9 grading can still end up selling for over $20,000 each, and other rare cards such as the #58 Han Solo card, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, C-3PO and R2-D2 cards also being able to fetch five-figure sums, leaving plenty of scope for this box to be turned into an instant profit. Of course, the buyer will have a dilemma to overcome because once this box is opened, then it can never be resealed. Would keeping the box in its current unopened state be a better long-term investment sure to increase in price over time, or will the tantalizing idea of instant millions be too much to bear? That is a decision for the new owner to make and it could be one that is decided on how much they end up paying to be the winning bidder.

How much would you pay to have the chance of finding those rarest cards? Let us know in the comments.