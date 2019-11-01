Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says the Show Explores the “Center” of the Difference Between Good and Evil

Throughout the Skywalker Saga and the various Star Wars spinoff films, it was always pretty easy to determine the difference between the characters who were good and who were evil, but according to star Pedro Pascal, Star Wars: The Mandalorian will exist in a much greyer area that falls closer to the middle of such binary conflicts. The most famous Mandalorian is Boba Fett, who is known for having tracked down Han Solo to turn him over to Darth Vader, which didn’t do much for the positive image of such characters, but the new series will likely show that Mandalorians are much more complex characters.

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center,” Pascal shared with AP. “We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

To borrow a famous phrase from Obi-Wan Kenobi, whether someone’s actions are good or evil comes down to a “certain point of view,” though Pascal’s comments sound as though the events of the series will stick closer to the middle of the moral scale. While the events of the series might have some ambiguity, creator Jon Favreau previously revealed that he earned key advice from George Lucas about the importance of telling those stories of good vs. evil.

“We had a long talk with each other,” Favreau explained to GQ Middle East. “One thing he said to me was, ‘Remember, Jon, the real audience for all stories and all myths is the kids that are coming of age,’ because he’s really a Joseph Campbell adherent.”

The producer added, “We enjoy the stories as adults, but really, storytelling is about imparting the wisdom of the previous generations on to the children who are becoming adults, and giving them a context for how to behave and how to learn the lessons of the past without making the mistakes on their own. That’s the hope, that you can teach them how to avoid all the hardship but garner all the wisdom.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.

