Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals Major Death Watch Flashback

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has a huge impact on the future of the franchise, especially as Baby Yoda attempts to forge a new destiny on Disney+. But there are also a lot of details about the past of the Star Wars saga, especially when it comes to the planet of Mandalore and their warrior culture. And one major clan that had a role in aiding Darth Maul in his misguided attempt to get revenge on Darth Sidious comes back to play a major role in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Chapter 8 – “Redemption” below.

In the episode we finally learn the backstory of the Mandalorian himself, who is actually named Din Djarin in the Star Wars galaxy. But we also learn that the character was saved during the Clone Wars by a group of Mandalorian warriors that many fans will likely recognize as the Death Watch.

In the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Death Watch were an elite group of Mandalorian fighters who attempted to take control of their planet multiple times, unsuccessfully. But by the end of Star Wars Rebels, it seems like they all come under the banner of a united Mandalore.

In the series, the young character Din Djarin is the victim of an attack by the Trade Federation’s droid army, with a Super Battle Droid ready to gun down the child before he is saved by a Mandalorian. We then see that this fighter is a member of a squadron of blue armor-clad warriors, and they have a logo on their shoulders that looks a lot like the Death Watch sigil.

The Death Watch are also known for wearing blue armor, and before Maul took over their ranks they were mostly considered as noble warriors. Perhaps after Sabine Wren and Bo-Katan restored peace and order to Mandalore, the squad was re-established as a group that would do right by their culture and for the rest of the galaxy.

Hopefully we learn more about the fate of the Death Watch, as well as the future of Mandalore and their culture, in future episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The second season of the series is expected to premiere in Fall 2020.

