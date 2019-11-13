Star Wars: The Mandalorian Score Officially Released

With the official launch of Disney+, the first episode of The Mandalorian has made its way online and can be watched at any time by subscribers to the streaming service. Following the debut of the first episode of the first ever live-action Star Wars series, Lucasfilm has also released the official score for the first episode online for your listening pleasure. You can listen to the first track in the player above and listen to the playlist of all the music from the first episode by clicking here.

Comopser Ludwig Göransson is the mastermind behind the music for The Mandalorian, bringing his trademark skills to the galaxy far, far away for the first time. Göransson is perhaps best known for his work on the Marvel Studios feature film Black Panther, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Original Score. The Swedish composer’s other notable credits include both Creed films, the box office surprise Venom, and even the fan favorite TV series Community. His music can be heard throughout the first season of The Mandalorian and in Chirstopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet.

The Mandalorian‘s first season will debut new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service. The second episode will debut online on Friday, November 15, just days after the series’ premiere. Episodes will continue to drop every Friday for the rest of the year, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The Mandalorian‘s first season will feature episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito. The official description for the series reads:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian won’t be the only Star Wars story we get this year though, with the ninth episode and the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set to arrive in theaters Friday, December 20. Though the second season of The Mandalorian will seemingly debut in the interim, it’s already been revealed that the Star Wars franchise will be taking a break from theaters after the release of “Episode IX.” As the franchise hits the pause button on theatrical releases though, The Mandalorian will be joined by other Star Wars originals on Disney+ including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Cassian Andor prequel series.

