Star Wars: New Rumor Claims The Mandalorian Season 2 Could Add Jamie Lee Curtis

While the second season of The Mandalorian has wrapped filming, a new rumor from MakingStarWars notes that Jamie Lee Curtis was repeatedly spotted near the set, resulting in the theory that she could have a role in the upcoming season. The outlet made sure to specify how little information there was surrounding the potential casting, as they also pointed out that it’s possible Curtis was spotted near the set because she was involved in filming Avatar 2. This latest rumor follows reports from last week that The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn had joined the second season, in addition to the confirmation that Bill Burr would be returning to reprise his role as Mayfield from the first season.

Given the tentative nature of this information, there are also no details about what character Curtis could be playing. With Burr returning for the second season, despite his seeming demise in the first season, it would seem as though we can expect a flashback sequence in the upcoming adventure. The titular character’s journeys have taken him to all corners of the galaxy, which could allow Curtis to play virtually any type of character.

The second season of the series has been the focus of a number of casting discussions in recent weeks, with one of the more exciting details being that Rosario Dawson has joined the series as Ahsoka Tano in her live-action debut. While this news has excited some fans, it was met with disappointment from others.

Tano debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2008 and returned for Star Wars Rebels when the former series was unexpectedly cancelled. The character has been voiced by Ashley Eckstein since her debut, which includes a vocal cameo in last year’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the final season of The Clone Wars, which is currently debuting new episodes on Disney+.

Dawson has been expressing her excitement over potentially playing Ahsoka for a live-action adventure for years, though some fans wish that Eckstein could have scored the live-action role. While neither Lucasfilm nor Dawson have explicitly confirmed the casting, Eckstein offered her own statement on the matter.

“Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in Season Two of The Mandalorian,” Eckstein’s statement reads. “I’ve read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I’ve taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can’t answer questions for something I have not been a part of. I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued.”

She added, “I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about.”

Stay tuned for details on The Mandalorian Season Two, which is set to debut in October.

