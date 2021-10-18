Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals New Location in Season 3 Set Photos

The Mandalorian is back to filming on its third season. New set photos suggest it’s working on a new location. Jason Ward of MakingStarWars.net shared new photos reportedly from The Mandalorian‘s third season production. The images show a maze-like outdoor structure made almost entirely of bluescreens. It seems The Mandalorian, famous for its use of indoor screens to avoid on-location filming and green screens, is stepping outside and using the older technology for something this season. There are a few physical set structures in the area, but they’re small, and it’s hard to determine what they may represent. One is the outside of a building façade.

What is this location? That remains unclear. It could mean Mando is infiltrating another facility belonging to the Imperial remnant. Or, given his connection with Bo-Katan, it could be connected to the Mandalorians’ quest to reclaim Mandalore for their people. Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan, did suggest that she has unfinished business on the show.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in Season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff told /Film. “But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

Then again, she told ComicBook.com that she isn’t sure about if or when she’ll be back. “I have no idea [when Bo-Katan is coming back],” she said. “And the one thing that I do know is that one of the best and work things that [Dave Filoni] ever did back in the day was give me his phone number. So one of the things I love to do with him is we just text about Bo in general. I’d love to know how it is she ended up where she’s at right now, because of where she started. And I love to talk to him about the missing pieces to where she is now … So I know all that stuff, but I have no idea what’s happening.”

Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in The Mandalorian, confirmed the start of production and his character’s return on Twitter. “Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+,” he tweeted.

That came after previous reports that . The third season debuts in 2022, after the spinoff .

“It’s exciting, we’re both working on [Mandalorian Season 3], we’re working on Boba Fett right now,” Filoni previously told Good Morning America. “So there’s a lot of new adventures coming up. I have to be careful, I can’t really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. Let’s just say that.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ on December 29th.