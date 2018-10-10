Star Wars: Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard Rumored to Appear in ‘The Mandalorian’

The first details about Star Wars: The Mandalorian emerged last week, confirming that Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard would each be directing episodes of the series’ first season. A new report claims that the directors will also be appearing in the series in some capacity.

DiscussingFilm shared the report that the duo would contribute to the series both in front of and behind the camera, though the outlet didn’t have any details about the characters they would play. The site did note that Waititi will reportedly play a droid, similarly to how he voiced the CGI character Korg in Thor: Ragnarok, which he directed.

After months of speculating about the direction the first live-action Star Wars series would take, series writer/producer Jon Favreau took to Instagram to reveal the show’s title and its synopsis.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” says the series’ official synopsis.

This confirmed a number of theories about the show’s subject matter, which will possibly lend credence to upcoming reports about what else we can expect from the series.

In addition to Waititi and Howard, Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), and Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) will all be directing episodes for the series.

Favreau and Filoni are serving as executive producers alongside Colin Wilson and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Karen Gilchrist is being credited as co-executive producer.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The new series will be launching on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, with both debuting sometime in 2019.

