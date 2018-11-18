‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Set Video Shows Taika Waititi Directing

The upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian marks the first live-action Star Wars TV series, which has brought in impressive filmmakers to helm various episodes. A new video from the set of the series depicts Taika Waititi guiding actors through an action-oriented scene.

You can check out the video over at Making Star Wars.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Based on the brief video, it’s unclear what could be unfolding in the sequence being filmed, though it’s still exciting to get a behind-the-scenes look at the action.

In addition to Waititi, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa will all be directing episodes of the series, of which Filoni and Jon Favreau serve as executive producers.

Lucasfilm has kept details about the series closely under wraps, with the only two reported cast members being Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal and Deadpool star Gina Carano. While the series will obviously star many more performers, Lucasfilm has managed to keep the rest of the cast a secret from the general public.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement when the series was announced. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

This isn’t the only project Star Wars fans are looking forward to, thanks to the recent news that another series would head into production next year focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor would be the focal point of his own series.

The Star Wars website described the series, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to debut on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, sometime next year.

