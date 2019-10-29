Star Wars Fans Are Hyped About the New The Mandalorian Trailer

The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted on Monday, showcasing the latest look at the franchise’s first live-action television series. The series will follow its titular bounty hunter (played by Pedro Pascal) as he travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. With a cast that also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, and Werner Herzog, and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni at the helm, there were already quite a few reasons for fans to be hyped about the series. But it’s safe to say that this trailer exceeded fans’ expectations.

In the time since the trailer initially debuted, fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions about the new footage — and it seems like they’re pretty hyped. People are excited to see how the series connects to the various reaches of the galaxy far, far away — and even just how dang good the performances in the series seem to be. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

They’ve barely showed us anything but #TheMandalorian already looks absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/3CjSxVELPI — Antonio Ferme (@antonio_ferme) October 29, 2019

Just saw this air during the MNF game and I instantly perked up. This show looks legit amazing. #TheMandalorian https://t.co/fJL8CiFxSR — 🎃 david ghoul-bitz 🦇 (@davidgolbitz) October 29, 2019

This show is gonna turn everything upside down and change what we all expect from television! Can’t wait for #TheMandalorian !!! https://t.co/TEtWYC1Q5S — Aaron Quinton (@AaronQuinton78) October 29, 2019

The production values on this look insane. Supremely impressed. #DisneyPlus can’t get here soon enough. https://t.co/40eLfWXQzb — shinobi602 (@shinobi602) October 29, 2019

I mean I was already going to watch #TheMandalorian but okay, keep laying gorgeous footage out for us D+. There could be no plot at all, I don’t care. I’m just going to watch it for how pretty it is. — Ben Whaleman 🐋 (@Benergizer1) October 29, 2019

All my life I’ve wanted a high budget live action Star Wars show. I still can’t believe it’s happening. #TheMandalorian https://t.co/ZM1VSU8Yak — Filippo (@Filq2001) October 29, 2019

