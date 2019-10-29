Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Hyped About the New The Mandalorian Trailer

The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted on Monday, showcasing the latest look at […]

By

The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted on Monday, showcasing the latest look at the franchise’s first live-action television series. The series will follow its titular bounty hunter (played by Pedro Pascal) as he travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. With a cast that also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, and Werner Herzog, and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni at the helm, there were already quite a few reasons for fans to be hyped about the series. But it’s safe to say that this trailer exceeded fans’ expectations.

In the time since the trailer initially debuted, fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions about the new footage — and it seems like they’re pretty hyped. People are excited to see how the series connects to the various reaches of the galaxy far, far away — and even just how dang good the performances in the series seem to be. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HYPED

Excited

Same?

High Praise

LAWD

Speechless

Get Ready

That’s Fair

Unbelievable

LOL

Tagged:
,

Related Posts