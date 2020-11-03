Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wields the Darksaber in Epic Fan-Made Poster

✖

The second season of Disney's The Mandalorian is underway on the streaming service. Even though the first episode didn't offer much in terms of an answer about how the Darksaber came into the possession of Moff Gideon, we've got seven episodes left to answer that. In the meantime however some fan art about who else might wield the blade in the series has made its way online as one fan put the Darksaber in the hands of Mando himself. Not only did they give Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin the coveted weapon, they gave him two of them. Taking its cues from The Force Unleashed, you can check it out for yourself below!

Fans of the animated realm of Star wars know the Darksaber well. An important item in Mandalorian culture, the saber has changed hands a number of times, with one of our last looks at the Darksaber being in Star Wars Rebels when Sabine Wren bequeathed it to Bo-Katan Kryze. Rumors have claimed that Bo-Katan will appear in the new season, igniting speculation among fans that her appearance will be tied directly into Gideon's use of the Darksaber.

“You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” Esposito previously revealed in an interview. “Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later.”

He added, “(The saber) is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together."

An interesting anecdote about the weapon's appearance on The Mandalorian came from series writer and Star Wars guru Dave Filoni, who recounted in an episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian about the challenges of bringing something from animation to life in live-action.

"That's something that we have to experience. When we do take things that came from The Clone Wars, we have to think, in that show, they are stylized, and that was like an animated style of something from live-action," Filoni said "It's not about doing any of those things one-to-one, but it's about saying, 'That's based on something.'"

Favreau added another piece of advice, suggesting the age old question for the franchise of: "What would George do?"

