Star Wars: Krayt Dragon Pearl in The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Explained

Fans have finally returned to the Star Wars saga with the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+, and the episode is packed with a lot of surprises for long-time fans of the franchise, as well as the live-action debut of the terrifying Krayt dragon and its valuable pearls. While many are eager to see the adorable antics of Baby Yoda or find out if all of those Boba Fett rumors are actually true, some enjoy the tried-and-true franchise staples like cool space ships and crazy creature designs. For fans of the latter, you're in luck because "Chapter 9: The Marshal" introduced one of the scariest alien creature to appear in the franchise so far.

The premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian featured Din Djarin teaming up with a Tatooine lawman named Cobb Vanth (played by Timothy Olyphant) as the two attempt to hunt and kill a Krayt dragon. They end up working with the people of Mos Pelgo and the Tusken Raiders in a tense alliance toward their shared goal, but the Krayt dragon proves to be an overwhelming threat. However, once they dispatch the threat, the Tusken Raiders begin searching the carcass of the Krayt dragon in hopes of finding a Krayt dragon pearl in its body.

(Photo: Disney+)

According to canon, the Krayt dragon pearls are very valuable and their purpose is somewhat mysterious. They have most prominently appeared in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in a Tatooine quest line that includes hunting a Krayt dragon, which rewards players with the pearl in their inventory.

According to the in-game description of the Krayt dragon pearl (h/t IGN): "Taken from the gullet of the Krayt Dragon, this crystalline 'pearl' appears to have refractory qualities that might allow it to function as a lightsaber crystal once properly adapted."

The pearls have also appeared in other media, though this is the first time they have shown up in a live-action Star Wars project. It just goes to show how much care producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are taking in connecting to all corners of the Star Wars franchise, and not just the big screen stories fans know and love. It will be interesting to see how the new season continues to connect to the animated shows, novels, comic books, and video games that fans have enjoyed for decades.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Fridays on Disney+.