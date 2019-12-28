Star Wars: These Are the Best The Rise of Skywalker Tweets on the Internet

As with any of the Star Wars movies that came before it, The Rise of Skywalker has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Event programming on an epic scale, the ninth movie in Lucasfilm‘s Skywalker Saga has since grossed over half a billion dollars just a week into its theatrical release. Suffice to say, the internet has been lit ablaze — for better or for worse. Since we don’t want to dwell on the darkest, most raging corners of Twitter at the particular moment in time, we’re going to highlight some of the funniest tweets in relation to the release of The Rise of Skywalker.
Keep scrolling to see some of the funniest Rise of Skywalker tweets in all of the galaxy!
Peace Out
The New Star Wars Movie in a nutshell #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/E0LCPQecrl— RANTON (@realranton) December 25, 2019
No Smoking
Now that #RiseofSkywalker has been out for a week, I think I can safely share my favorite part of the movie. The last shot- where Rey lights a cigarette on her lightsaber, takes a deep drag, looks directly into the camera, and says, “I’m just so tired of all these Star Wars.”— Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) December 27, 2019
Avada Kedavra
🤫🤭 Spoilers sin contexto de Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker #SpoilerAlert pic.twitter.com/4XFiF2FyAA— Arturo Izanami (@IzanamiArt) December 23, 2019
It’s All In The Hips
#StarWars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) pic.twitter.com/8wTWEtQFE8— Garrett Gilchrist (@TygerbugGarrett) December 22, 2019
THANKS REDDIT
You happy now? pic.twitter.com/fvr0cWwiZv— Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) December 21, 2019
Where We Dropping?
What’s Wrong With That?
RISE OF SKYWALKER is bananas. It’s like a big submarine sandwich but the only ingredients are banana peppers and it’s being served to you on an exploding spaceship and everyone is yelling— David Sims (@davidlsims) December 17, 2019