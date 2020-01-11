Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Billy Dee Williams Hilariously Compares Himself to Uncut Gem’s Adam Sandler

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theatres everywhere last month, and the new film features many fan-favorite characters from the previous movies, including Billy Dee Williams. This marks Williams’ first time portraying Lando Calrissian on the big screen since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was released back in 1983. In a recent tweet, Williams posted a photo of himself in the new movie and pointed out that his costume resembles another recent film character: Uncut Gems‘ Howard Ratner, who is played by Adam Sandler. The outfit similarities are pretty uncanny!

“.@AdamSandler Two Uncut Gems 😎,” Williams wrote.

Sandler has yet to reply to the tweet, but the Uncut Gems directors, the Safdie brothers, retweeted the post.

Here’s what some folks said in the comments:

“Are we playing, ‘Who wore it better?’ @bart_denijs wondered.

“@JOSH_BENNY Tell us this was by design,” @djkevlar requested.

“This is how we win,” @TheFknLizrdKing quoted.

Recently, Williams shared the story of his first meeting with The Rise of Skywalker’s director, J.J. Abrams and explained what it was like to step back into the role of Lando.

“In the beginning, I had a two-picture deal. That’s all I knew. And then I moved on to something else. But there are things about the character [in Rise of Skywalker] I think that you probably didn’t see in the earlier stuff. I think you’ll see a little bit more depth,” he shared.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.