Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Opening Weekend Box Office Predictions Are Out

In a few short months, fans will see the end of a Hollywood era pass. Director J.J. Abrams will send off Star Wars with episode nine which completes his sequel trilogy. The holiday release will bring in millions to the theater, and fans have wondered how much money the movie will bring in upon release. Now, the first box office estimates are out, and they look good for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Recently, Box Office Pro shared its report for the upcoming Star Wars flick. The hotly anticipated film is expected to drop just before Christmas, and its pre-sale broke records once it went live. And according to the data, The Rise of Skywalker is expected to earn lots of cash during its opening weekend.

Currently, Box Office Pro says The Rise of Skywalker will earn between $185 – 225 million when it opens. As for its overall domestic gross, the report says the film could earn upwards of $750 million.

When compared to the rest of the franchise, these numbers are certainly impressed. In 2015, The Force Awakens kicked off the sequel trilogy with a record-breaking $248 million for its time. To date, episode seven is the highest-grossing domestic film with nearly $937 million. When The Last Jedi came out, the film earned a total domestic gross of $620 million. The current predictions for The Rise of Skywalker would usurp that record, so fans are hoping Star Wars reels them in for repeat viewings.

Thanks to the franchise’s latest trailers, fans are feeling good about The Rise of the Skywalker. Earlier this month, the final trailer went live for the movie, and it revealed plenty of new footage. A snowy planet and epic space battle were all teased along with the reappearance of a certain Emperor many hoped was dead. With the gang all back together, The Rise of Skywalker is set to bring the Skywalker Saga to an end after decades, so you can be sure long time fans will throw money at the film just to bid the iconic story farewell.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.