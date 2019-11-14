Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Claims The Rise of Skywalker Was Her Best Filming Experience in the Series

Daisy Ridley’s tenure in the galaxy far, far away will be coming to an end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the actress revealing that her experience on the set of the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga was her best filming experience in the series. This marks a major shift from her feelings while making Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as the scope of the production was understandably intimidating, with the actress not only having grown more comfortable on the set, but also taking more joy in portraying Rey for the third time. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

“It’s the first time I’ve filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could’ve done,” Ridley revealed to Marie Claire, per Daily Mail. “The third one for me was the best. It’s a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that’s also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s**t – like, physically, emotionally – and I got to work with so many people.”

In addition to having more experiences bringing Rey to life since the character’s debut, Ridley has also been able to witness how fans have responded to the character. The actress joked that she feels she has earned so many good things this year that, with the saga coming to an end, she knew she had to enjoy the experience.

“I get a bit scared because this year a lot of good things happened. You’re like, ‘Oh no, is the universe storing up something?’” Ridley reflected. “But then I was like, ‘Well, f**k it if it is. I’d best enjoy this time.’”

As if being the final film in a narrative that launched back in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope wasn’t a big enough conceptual feat, Ridley previously revealed that the actual filmmaking process took an emotional toll on those involved with the production.

“There was a scene that touched me a lot,” Ridley told Adoro Cinema. “It was our last day shooting in Jordan and the natural light was fading. And it was so exciting. It was just a short scene, we filmed very fast, but the crew was shaken in a way I had not seen before. And I thought, ‘My God, if this is people’s immediate reaction when the scene isn’t even ready, imagine what it will be like to see it in the movies, with the John Williams soundtrack and all that.’”

