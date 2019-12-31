Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is the Second Most Divisive Film in the Saga

Star Wars is one of the world’s most popular franchises, so you know it is going to stir up drama with audiences. The series cannot do everything for everyone despite its attempts. That means reviews for the films can be split down the middle, and it turns out The Rise of Skywalker is one of the most divisive films to enter the franchise.

Recently, Forbes went so far as to measure each of the films’ reviews to determine how divisive each one is. Using Rotten Tomatoes, the report figures out which film has the biggest gap between critic scores and audiences scores.

And if you didn’t know, it turns out The Rise of Skywalker is the second-most divisive movie to join Star Wars.

Looking at the results, The Rise of Skywalker has a 31% gap between the critics and audience members. Critics settled on a 55% rating while audiences went for 86% in the end.

As for the most divisive film, the award goes to The Last Jedi. The movie earned a whopping 91% score with critics, but fans did not receive it as well. They gave the film a 43% score which resulted in a 48% gap.

You can check out the rest of the gaps thanks to the list below:

The Phantom Menace – 53% critics V. 59% audience (+6% gap)

Rogue One – 83% critics V. 86% audience (+3% gap)

The Empire Strikes Back – 93% critics V. 96% audience (+3% gap)

A New Hope – 93% critics V. 96% audience (+3% gap)

The Force Awakens – 93% critics V. 86% audience (-7% gap)

Solo – 70% critics V. 63% audience (-7% gap)

Attack of the Clones – 65% critics V. 56% audience (-9% gap)

Revenge of the Sith – 80% critics V. 66% audience (-14% gap)

Looking at these scores, you can see that many of Star Wars‘ films have ranged similarly with fans and critics. Yes, some of the movies may not have been reviewed well overall, but fans and critics were on the same page with them. But when it comes to The Rise of Skywalker, it seems a note or three got lost in translation.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. You can also check out The Mandalorian on Disney+.