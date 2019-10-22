Star Wars

Fans React to New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

The first teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted this past spring and, in the months […]

By

The first teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted this past spring and, in the months since its release, fans have conjured all sorts of theories about how the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga could conclude. Earlier this summer, fans were given a teaser which chronicled the entire span of the saga, concluding with brief looks at the upcoming adventure, igniting even more theories about what the new film could hold. With the final trailer having officially debuted, fans can hardly contain their excitement about the new film, analyzing each and every frame in search of clues for the new film.

Shortly after its debut, fans have latched onto all sorts of teases from the trailer, from first looks at returning characters to the dire fates some characters could suffer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer before it lands in theaters on December 20th.

Some Crying

Optimistic

Tight

Chills and Watery Eyes

Beautiful Trio

Just Like 1977

Epic Amazingness

Just Wonderful

You Just Gotta

I Cried

Tagged:

Related Posts