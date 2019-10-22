Fans React to New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

The first teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted this past spring and, in the months since its release, fans have conjured all sorts of theories about how the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga could conclude. Earlier this summer, fans were given a teaser which chronicled the entire span of the saga, concluding with brief looks at the upcoming adventure, igniting even more theories about what the new film could hold. With the final trailer having officially debuted, fans can hardly contain their excitement about the new film, analyzing each and every frame in search of clues for the new film.

Shortly after its debut, fans have latched onto all sorts of teases from the trailer, from first looks at returning characters to the dire fates some characters could suffer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer before it lands in theaters on December 20th.

Some Crying

Watched the trailer for #RiseofSkywalker and… yeah I may have cried a little bit, and yes I am an adult… kinda — Tyler Fransen (@tylerjfransen) October 22, 2019

Optimistic

NGL, the last trailer makes me really want to see Rise of Skywalker. I am cautiously optimistic that it will be fantastic.#StarWars #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/Iaggj3mbnz — it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus (@browniesO_O) October 22, 2019

Tight

ALRIGHT, so that new RISE OF SKYWALKER trailer was tight. Ordering tickets for it first chance I get. pic.twitter.com/u6wSpQjHY6 — josh-bOooOOOOoOa 🌹🎃 (@NemoAugustus) October 22, 2019

Chills and Watery Eyes

I got chills, and watery eyes! #RiseofSkywalker — mommaofgeeks (@iwiedlin) October 22, 2019

Beautiful Trio

THAT TRAILER! Kylo’s “But I [know you].” Kylo and Rey destroying something together. Our beautiful trio being in the Millennium together!! #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/8bMKnNAtg5 — Jennifer Mathis (@thejenmath) October 22, 2019

Just Like 1977

Puddled up a bit at The Rise of Skywalker trailer. I remember 1977 like it was yesterday…. — MsFactotum (@MsJoeyClark) October 22, 2019

Epic Amazingness

Um so that was some epic amazingness. #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Nzxvd0oJma — 🎃👻Climate Change is real 🌎✊🏻 (@thatemilykelley) October 22, 2019

Just Wonderful

That Rise of Skywalker trailer… just wonderful. Goosebumps.



If you don’t love Star Wars, there’s something wrong with you. — Aheggs (@Aheggs12) October 22, 2019

You Just Gotta

SOMETIMES U JUST GOTTA CRY AND FREAK OUT OVER THE NEW RISE OF SKYWALKER TRAILER INSTEAD OF DOING UR HOMEWORK — hannah❣️ (@hannahlh13) October 22, 2019

I Cried