‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: New Details About the Knights of Ren Revealed

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker promises an epic ending to the ongoing saga. But director J.J. Abrams has already set up some questions that fans want to see answered, especially when it comes to the Knights of Ren. The characters didn’t appear in the new trailer, but there’s a good chance they will show up in the finished film.

Based on the leaked promo poster for the film and some new details from Making Star Wars, we now know some intriguing information about Kylo Ren‘s masked allies, including a possible confrontation with Lando Calrissian.

According to MSW, Lando actor Billy Dee Williams and the Knights of Ren were on hand for shooting at Pinewood for the set recreating their location in Jordan. Their sources didn’t clarify if they’re in the same scenes, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the smoothest gambler in the galaxy goes face to face against pure evil.

Unlike Kylo Ren, these villains will not wield lightsabers in the upcoming film. The flashback sequence from Star Wars: The Force Awakens does hint at what hans can expect in the new film and MSW reports there haven’t ben major changes. One knight wields a pair of impressive blasters, while another is brandishing an ornate dagger.

Kylo Ren appears to be the only one with a lightsaber. Other weapons appear to be large axes and bow staffs, but no other weapons that indicate these characters will be the second coming of the Sith.

Some time will have passed between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, continuing a theme that’s been in most Star Wars films.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film.” Abrams said at Star Wars Celebration. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

We’ll see what the Knights of Ren have been up to when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters this December.

