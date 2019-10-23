Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ocean Location Gets Official Name

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga, which kicked off in 1977 with the original Star Wars, and, while we will likely see some familiar locations, trailers for the film have teased a location with a massive ocean, which we now know is the ocean moon Kef Bir. This isn’t the first location fans have seen with massive bodies of water, as Kamino in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was also seen covered in water, but the new location could prove pivotal for the plot, as it appears a number of exciting sequences take place on the moon.

This news comes from Disney Parks Blog, which revealed the information in conjunction with the confirmation that the locale will be added to Star Tours beginning December 20th. Previous updates to the Star Tours attractions have been unveiled prior to a movie landing in theaters, leading us to wonder if the sequence featuring the planet could include spoilers, which is why it won’t debut until the film is in theaters.

In addition to the moon being covered in water, the first teaser for the upcoming film hinted that the remains of the Death Star II landed on the planet, putting it in somewhat close proximity to the forest moon of Endor. The most recent trailer even included a scene where Rey and Kylo Ren face off in Emperor Palpatine’s former throne room, as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Mistaking one planet for another wouldn’t be a first in the realm of Star Wars, as the first trailers for Star Wars: The Force Awakens featured a desert planet, leading many to think it was Tatooine, only for us to learn it was the planet Jakku. While Starkiller Base shared similarities to a Death Star, Star Wars: The Last Jedi mostly featured fresh locations for the franchise.

While The Rise of Skywalker will feature plenty of new elements, it will also have a number of connections to the past, as J.J. Abrams previously detailed how his film will be the final chapter in a nine-film narrative.

“This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” Abrams shared with Entertainment Weekly. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

