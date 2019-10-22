Star Wars Fans Can’t Handle Rose Tico in New The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

While Rose Tico might not have had a major presence in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, her importance in the narrative inspired hordes of fans, with actress Kelly Marie Tran‘s personality off-screen also making fans passionate about the character. Characters like Rey and Kylo Ren have been the focus of most of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s marketing campaign, but with a final trailer having officially been unveiled, fans are getting a new look at Rose, even if it’s just for a matter of seconds. Despite her appearance being brief, fans are losing it over how excited they are to see Rose back in action.

Fans last saw Rose after suffering injuries in the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance on Crait, but in the time since that battle, Rose has climbed the ranks of the Resistance to become a key figure. Her appearance in the trailer is little more than her looking distressed in combat, though that’s all fans needed to get excited for the character.

check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters on December 20th!

Giving Me Life

The .5 seconds of Rose Tico exposure in the trailer added 15 years to my life — keiry (@KeiryJasmin) October 22, 2019

Predictions

I hope Rose Tico kills Palpatine and then sits on his thrown drinking the tears of every fanboy who disrespected her and Kelly only to spit out the concoction in Kylo Ren’s face. — ⧗ Lurkin’ Mummy (@thelaurenmurray) October 22, 2019

You’ve Been Warned

I will be standing outside the theater on opening night showing people pictures of Rose Tico. If they so much as even wrinkle their nose, I will escort them to the premier of CATS. — Patrick Crossen (@PatrickCrossen) October 22, 2019

Not Crying

COMMANDER ROSE TICO!! I AM NOY CRYING!! YOU ARE!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VFNN1PjcP8 — แป้งโกกิแก้บนท่านคิล 💕🌈🐳 (@PreenBANANA) October 22, 2019

She’s Back

Very, very excited for the new Star Wars, but (and maybe I shouldn’t be tweeting this) one thing that has been bugging me about #TheRiseOfSkywalker for a while now is the lack of ROSE TICO in promotional material. pic.twitter.com/W2VzHWZ2kc — Pim “Poe’s New Jacket” Wangtechawat 🌻 (@PimsupaW) October 22, 2019

At Your Service

COMMANDER ROSE TICO I AM AT YOUR SERVICE pic.twitter.com/Yt1OR82xlN — thor, god of lesbians (@blacksquadrons) October 22, 2019

Just a Crumb

WE FINALLY GOT A CRUMB OF ROSE TICO CONTENT pic.twitter.com/U3Q32ZqhcI — ً (@daisyhoIland) October 22, 2019

All Yours

Rose Tico this lightsaber and this franchise belongs to you now — dug my grave mane too🐾🎃 (@pugmane1) October 22, 2019

I’m Yelling

Stuff I’m yelling about:

–Lando

–Dom Monaghan

–ROSE! TICO!



Stuff I’m crying about:

–threEPIO?

–those voiceovers

–all of it

–just. everything — Sarah K (@Theevilsarah) October 22, 2019

All I’m Talking About