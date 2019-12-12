New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Featurette Teases the End of the Saga

Throughout the 40-year history of the Star Wars saga, members of the cast and crew have grown accustomed to saying goodbye, but none of those goodbyes were anything like the sendoff of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the above featurette reminding audiences that the new film serves as the culmination of the entire Skywalker Saga. As if saying goodbye to the exciting characters of the sequel trilogy wasn’t emotional enough, fans will also be saying goodbye to figures from the original trilogy, like Leia Organa and Chewbacca, in addition to C-3PO and R2-D2, who have appeared in all nine entries of the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

In 2015, Lucasfilm announced that Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow would be helming the film, only for him to part ways from the studio back in 2017, ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Shortly after Trevorrow’s departure, Lucasfilm confirmed that Star Wars: The Force Awakens director Abrams would be returning to conclude the sequel trilogy. While this news excited many, others grew wary, as even Abrams himself has admitted that he has difficulties crafting endings for projects.

“I’ve never been great at endings,” Abrams revealed to The New York Times. “I don’t actually think I’m good at anything, but I know how to begin a story. Ending a story is tough.“

These comments echo his remarks from earlier this year in which he detailed the challenges he faced.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” the filmmaker admitted to Entertainment Weekly.

“This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” Abrams continued. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

