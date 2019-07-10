Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Red Stormtroopers Confirmed as “Sith Troopers”

Back in 1977, Star Wars debuted Imperial Stormtroopers, which would go on to become some of the most famous villains in all of sci-fi cinema. Subsequent films saw an evolution of the concept, with sequels introducing audiences to specialized versions of the troopers, all designed to carry out specific roles within the evil organization. In the sequel trilogy of films, the First Order embraced this idea, similarly delivering audiences a number of variations on the core concept. The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will deliver audiences troopers unlike anything we’ve seen, with StarWars.com confirming that troopers adorned in red armor will be known as “Sith troopers.”

The site revealed, “Fans attending [San Diego Comic-Con] (July 18th-21st) will be treated to a new exhibit of trooper armor from across the Star Wars saga, including a first look at the next evolution in Imperial/First Order soldiers: the ‘Sith trooper’ from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s a modern and more menacing look befitting its namesake.”

Rumors have circled about red Stormtroopers appearing in the film for months, though we had no details about why their armor was red. While we still have a few more months to learn more about them, their name alone is sure to inspire speculation.

“It has some really unique aesthetics to it,” Madlyn Burkert, Lucasfilm archivist, revealed. “And it has some subtle ties to previous stormtrooper designs, which I think fans will enjoy discovering.”

Fans in attendance at Comic-Con will get an up-close look at not only the Sith trooper, but a number of other Stormtrooper costumes throughout the franchise’s history.

The site noted, “A total of nine different costumes, all screen-used, will be on display at the Lucasfilm pavilion (booth #2913): Imperial stormtrooper, TIE pilot, death trooper, shoretrooper, biker scout, First Order stormtrooper, First Order TIE pilot, Captain Phasma, and Sith trooper.”

Fans first saw Imperials clad in red attire back in 1983 with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as Emperor Palpatine’s Imperials Guard wore the bright ensembles. In 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, audiences witnessed Supreme Leader Snoke’s Praetorian Guards, who similarly wore bright red armor.

One major question that fans will surely have is whether these troopers have Sith abilities or if they are meant to protect and serve the nefarious Force users. This won’t be the first mention of “Sith troopers” in Star Wars lore, as troopers by that name appeared in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series of video games.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

