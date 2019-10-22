Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tickets Now On Sale

Along with the final full-length trailer, out tonight, Walt Disney Studios has made ticket presales for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available online. Fans can order tickets to the hugely-anticipated blockbuster from movie theater box offices, websites, and ticket vendors like Fandango and Atom Tickets (UPDATE: Alamo Drafthouse tickets are also live with exclusive Star Wars merch). The final installment in the saga that began with the original Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker feels like the start of a new and unpredictable future for the world of Star Wars, as it embarks on a universe devoid of Luke, Leia, Han, and Darth Vader. The next project, The Mandalorian, which will debut in November on Disney+ and run until after The Rise of Skywalker is out of theaters, remains shrouded in mystery.

“It’s the end of an era, and fans cannot wait to see the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga that began more than four decades ago,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement. “The Rise of Skywalker is truly among the biggest and most anticipated films ever, and we are beyond excited to see how this momentous chapter in ‘Star Wars’ storytelling nears its end.”

Some movie theaters are experiencing significant wait times as they struggle to manage demand for the tickets and keep the traffic from crashing their sites. Many outside of big cities, though, are operating normally. For their part, Fandango is offering exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gift cards on their website.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

The previous film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, offered many new wrinkles in the ongoing saga. And while that entry proved to be divisive among some fans, Abrams insisted that it didn’t change the story he had planned for The Rise of Skywalker.

“The story that we’re telling, the story that we started to conceive when we did The Force Awakens was allowed to continue. Episode VIII didn’t really derail anything that we were thinking about,” Abrams said to ET Canada. “But I will say that the fun of this movie is that these characters are all together on this adventure as a group. That’s the thing that I was most excited about to see, the dynamic between these characters that these amazing actors play on this desperate, seat-of-your-pants adventure. That, to me, was the most fun, having the group together.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.

