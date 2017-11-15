‘Star Wars’ and “Immigrant Song” Mashup Channels ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

There are many good things about Thor: Ragnarok, but the Marvel movie should definitely be credited for reigniting a passion for Led Zeppelin.

The fight scenes backed by the wailing sounds of “Immigrant Song” are among the film’s many highlights. They’re so great that some fans have wondered if other epic battles would be improved with the classic Zeppelin track.

Turns out, they would. Well at least in the case of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Check out the video of the already epic lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo Ren improved with the sounds of “Immigrant Song.”

Doesn’t that just get you pumped? Jimmy Page’s guitars kicking in right as the lightsaber hits Rey’s palm, it’s perfect. Sure, it wouldn’t work in the context of a two hour Star Wars movie, but taken in and of itself, it works.

“Immigrant Song” has seen a resurgence in popularity since Thor: Ragnarok debuted in theaters. Spotify reported streams of the song increased by 200 percent, and it jumped to the Top 40 in the iTunes chart.

Aside from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Marvel Studios movies typically relies on musical scores, but director Taika Waititi said the song was integral to the film’s spirit.

“When we had the first cut of the trailer and showed Led Zep, they understood how perfect the song was for this character,” Waititi said to Business Insider. “I think it wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t start the conversation with them really, really early on.”

Of course, it wasn’t cheap, but Waititi knows the song’s value.

“I have a feeling if you want to entertain that idea of using their music, you have to have the money,” Waititi said. “No negotiations. Offer it to them straight up. They’re worth it!”

The song’s presence has even inspired a feud between Jack Black and Chris Hemsworth, with the former challenging the Thor actor to a “Battle of the Jams.”

Hopefully the Star Wars fight scene inspires more people to make their own edits of epic battles backed by the track.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.