Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Ticket Sales Surpass Lucasfilm Purchase Price

If Disney has made one thing clear over the past several years, it’s that this is one company that knows how to invest.

Back in 2012, long before the Mickey Mouse corporation made its move to buy 21st Century Fox, the company turned made headlines by acquiring Lucasfilm, the studio behind Star Wars. Not long after that, it was announced that new Star Wars films would be on the way, and the phenomenon was reborn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just five years later, Disney has made good on the astounding $4 billion purchase, making its money back after just three films.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Last Jedi have now combined for $4.06 billion at the global box office, passing Disney’s purchasing price.

What’s even more impressive is that this success comes from nothing but the box office revenue of the three films. That doesn’t include the money that’s being made from toys, home video sales or theme parks.

The Last Jedi, which was released on December 15, is already looking to top the $1 billion mark over New Year’s weekend. The Force Awakens was even more impressive, locking down a total of $2.086 billion throughout its theatrical run.

Don’t expect this trend to slow down any time soon, as Lucasfilm is preparing Solo: A Star Wars Story for 2018, and the ninth and final episode of the Skywalker Saga in 2019.