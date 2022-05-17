Star Wars TV Show Release Dates Outlined By Disney

✖

In a wide-ranging new feature in Vanity Fair, Kathleen Kennedy has given the magazine insight into the future of the Star Wars franchise, including a loose sense of exactly when to expect Lucasfilm's numerous TV projects to hit Disney+. Beginning with Obi-Wan Kenobi, which drops in just ten days, the "galaxy far, far away" will have a new TV installment hitting roughly every three months for the next year. There are also a pair of series that are a little farther off, with few available details so far. But given that Disney+ tends to keep its release dates relatively close to the vest until the projects are pretty much ready to roll out, this gives us a pretty clear vision for the future.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which centers on Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi-in-exile, will debut on May 27. Featuring characters from the original Star Wars trilogy as well as some from the expanded Star Wars universe, Obi-Wan Kenobi is something that fans have been clamoring for since the last time they saw McGregor in Revenge of the Sith.

In Andor, Diego Luna's title character will team up with Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma to lead a secret uprising against the Empire following the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series is expected to premiere in summer 2022.

Andor will be followed by The Mandalorian season 3, which will pick up threads from both season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. That series will return in late 2022 or early 2023.

Spinning out of the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favorite "gray" Jedi with ties to the Skywalker family, in her own series. Ahsoka will debut in 2023, giving fans who have wanted more of her since Clone Wars something to look forward to.

The Acolyte, described as "a mystery thriller that will take us into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era," and a new series codenamed Grammar Rodeo are also further off. Riffing on a title from an episode of The Simpsons, "Grammar Rodeo" is set to center on four young people growing up in the years following Return of the Jedi, and will strive for an '80s Amblin feel. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) will oversee. Russian Doll's Leslye Headland will serve as showrunner for The Acolyte.

No specific dates yet for some of the other rumored Star Wars shows, including Lando.