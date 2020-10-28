Star Wars Shares Vote Message With Rebel Sign

✖

It's less than a week until the United States' 2020 Presidential Election and public figures, organizations, and others across all industries and ideologies are making a last push to get people to vote, be that by taking advantage of early voting where available, making a plan to show up at the polls on Election Day, or to drop off their ballots. Now, Star Wars' official Twitter on Tuesday shared a graphic of the word "VOTE" with the O in the word replaced with the symbol of the Rebel Alliance along with a simple message to "make your voice heard".

Star Wars' official Twitter wasn't the only one sharing that message, either. Disney's various multimedia brands joined in, including Marvel's official Twitter which shared a similar graphic, only replacing the O in "VOTE" with Captain America's shield. Disney's official Twitter account also offered the same message, this time with Mickey's fingers flashing a peace sign replacing the V in VOTE, while Pixar's account replaced the O with the studio's iconic ball.

Make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/5alaYIHyuS — Star Wars (@starwars) October 27, 2020

In recent weeks there have been several notable pushes to encourage people to vote from all corners of the entertainment world. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who is originally from Canada, voted for the first time in the United States and commemorated the moment on Instagram, encouraging others to vote early as well.

"This is my first time voting in America," Reynolds wrote. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly"

Filmmaker Kevin Smith also shared a voting reminder for fans, though his veered into NSFW territory.

"Voting: it's as American as French fries or Chinese good," Jay exclaims in the video. "But it sure can be complicated. Hi! I'm Jay and this is my hetero life-mate, Silent Bob, and we're here to tell you how easy it is to vote with Silent Bob's basic four-point plan." The steps include the following: "1. Find a place to vote 2. Use Your voice by, 3. Casting your vote 4. Tell your government who you want in charge."

